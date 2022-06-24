PrideFest returns to Town Point Park for first time since the start of the pandemic

PrideFest starts Saturday at noon and goes until 8 p.m. It's free and open to the public.

NORFOLK, Va. — This weekend, Hampton Roads PrideFest returns to Town Point Park in Norfolk. It's an effort to celebrate and promote inclusion and equality.

It's the first time since 2019 that the event has been able to be held, after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers have also said that in light of safety concerns in the community, Hampton Roads Pride has "been working closely with the Norfolk Police Department and other Virginia State Government agencies to ensure a safe weekend for everyone."

