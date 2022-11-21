Hampton Roads LGBT establishments react to Colorado shooting that killed 5 and hurt 18

The shooting at an LGBTQ club killed five and hurt 18 before the gunman was stopped by patrons, the Associated Press reports.

NORFOLK, Va. — Five people were killed, and 18 people were hurt when a 22-year-old opened fire in an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs Saturday night.

The suspect was using an AR-15-style semi-automatic weapon, and the shooting was stopped when the suspect was subdued by the patrons of the club, the Associated Press reports.

Since the shooting, several nightclubs and LGBTQ organizations in Hampton Roads have made their voices heard.

LGBT Life Center in Norfolk

The LGBT Life Center posted Sunday morning to express sorrow for the situation.

"We are devastated to wake up to this news on a day of remembrance in our community. Our hearts go out to the victims of this hate crime," a social media post from the center read.

The day referenced is Trans Day of Remembrance, which is on November 20.

The center helps LGBTQ communities in Hampton Roads through health and wellness programs, including housing, counseling and support groups.

The Norfolk/Hampton Roads PFLAG

The PFLAG, which works to connect LGBTQIA people with families, friends and allies, posted on Facebook Sunday morning to send their support to the families of those in the shooting.

"Stop the Violence. Stop the Hate. Our hearts are hurting for our community," the post read.

VA PRIDE

Virginia Pride, which seeks to unite LGBT communities throughout the Commonwealth, posted on Facebook Sunday expressing solidarity.

"VA Pride stands with the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs, Colorado. We will not let hate win," the post read.

Hampton Roads Pride

Hampton Roads Pride, which focuses on fostering the inclusion of the LGBTQIA community, shared a Facebook post sending "love and strength to our fellow community in Colorado Springs and to Club Q."

"Hampton Roads Pride unites the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and allied communities in support of inclusion, dignity and equality of all people," their website says.

"We send our thoughts to those impacted by this including the 5 killed and the 18 wounded in this mass shooting," the organization wrote on Facebook. "Our community across this nation stands together today and says stop the violence, now.”

MJ's Tavern

"A cornerstone of the LGBTQ community since our opening in 2012, MJ’s Tavern is open for everyone," the bar's website says.

"Our hearts are breaking after this senseless act," the bar wrote on Facebook. "May the families and friends find solace and love in each other and grow together as their world is shaken."

The Wave

The Norfolk dance and nightclub joined in the outpouring of support for the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs.

"LOVE one another. We LOVE you, we need to LOVE each other, and we need to LOVE our community," the club wrote on Facebook.

The Rainbow Cactus

The Rainbow Cactus hosts dinner and a show four nights a week.

The LGBTQ establishment posted on Facebook to send support to the Colorado community.

"Our hearts go out to our family in Colorado Springs this morning," the post read.