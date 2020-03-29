Hampton Roads Transit employee tests positive for COVID-19

This is the first Hampton Roads Transit employee to have a confirmed case of the virus. The person is employed in the light rail division.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton Roads Transit employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first HRT employee to have a confirmed case of the virus.

The person is employed in the light rail division, HRT said in a news release.

The individual last reported to work on March 17 and is now in quarantine.

All staff members who may have had close contact with the employee have been notified and advised to stay home.

At this time no one who may have been in contact with the employee has reported showing any symptoms.

The employee’s name will not be released due to HIPAA privacy laws.

HRT has taken aggressive steps to protect the safety of its transit operations once the pandemic was identified, a spokesperson said.

All buses, light rail vehicles, transit centers, ferries, and administrative offices are cleaned daily with disinfectants.

Starting Tuesday, HRT will reduce the number of bus routes it runs and decrease the time they provide service.

Light rail and ferry services are also stopping earlier in the day and providing less frequent service.

Seats in bus operations are being tied up to increase the amount of social distance between operators and customers, while bus patrons are being asked to exit from the rear of the vehicle.