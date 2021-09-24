Hampton Roads Transit plans to expand The Tide light rail to Military Circle

HRT plans to extend the line to the Military Circle Redevelopment Area, and they want public input on this project and future ideas.

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) has plans to expand The Tide to reach the Military Circle Redevelopment Area, and they want the public to join the conversation.

While this part of the project is still in the study phase, the expansion project began in 2019 through the laying of the foundation for the high-capacity transit throughout Hampton Roads and meetings with stakeholders.

“Light rail serving the expanding Sentara Leigh Hospital campus and the redevelopment of Military Circle would give The Tide a solid anchor on its eastern end that supports access to jobs and economic development,” said the Director of Transit Development for HRT, Sam Sink.

To keep the public up to date and answer any questions or concerns, HRT is hosting several meetings at Bus Transit Centers across Hampton Roads:

Monday, October 4, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wards Corner Transfer Station on Granby Street.

Tuesday, October 5, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Military Circle Transfer Area on Ring Road.

Thursday, October 7, from 8 a.m. to noon at Newtown Road Station on Newtown Road and Curlew Drive.