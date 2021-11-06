Virginia career, veteran employment centers in Norfolk to fully reopen June 14

The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is fully reopening two of its centers in Norfolk. 13News Now finds out when and why their programs are in such need.

NORFOLK, Va. — You can find the Virginia Career Works Norfolk Center and the Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center near Military Circle Mall. They’ve had to adjust throughout the pandemic with the switch to virtual, by appointment only, and now, back to all in-person services.

The two centers -- with the latter mentioned focused on helping military families -- will fully reopen to the public starting Monday, June 14.

“It makes me feel as though things are getting a little bit more back to normal,” said Deborah Bailey, the interim business services coordinator of Hampton Roads Workforce Council.

Bailey says the centers offer help, including free employment workshops, one-on-one career planning, job search training, and computer access.

“We are seeing people with background barriers. We're here to help those people as well. And just people that just want a shift in their career,” said Bailey. “They just want a new job, they're just looking for a job. So we're seeing a lot of that.”

“On the flip side, are you seeing businesses approach you all more because of their own staffing shortages?” 13News Now asked Bailey.

“Oh, absolutely,” she said. “We're engaging with employers every single day that are in dire need of staff, and we are working hard at assisting and supporting those employers.”

Bailey understands that some job seekers still feel hesitant for safety reasons. She says their center makes it a point to ask employers how they’re being “COVID conscious.”

“In today's job market, there are more jobs available than people to fill them,” said Bailey.