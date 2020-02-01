NORFOLK, Va. — Hank Smith faced a Norfolk judge during a video arraignment for the murder charge he now faces in connection with the death of his 4-year-old son.

Norfolk Police said they found Larkin Carr unconscious with no pulse and about 60 bruises back in November 2018.

Larkin later died at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

In court Thursday, Smith sat in jail and through a video monitor, he spoke to the judge for his arraignment. He said he hired an attorney and agreed to a bond on Monday, January 6.

The judge also agreed to combine the charges Smith faces.

Smith's trial is set to begin January 16 for the murder, as well as felony child abuse and neglect charges.

Norfolk Police Department

Smith was originally charged with felony child abuse and neglect back in May, but last month, Norfolk police arrested him again and charged him with felony homicide.

A 14-year-old boy and his mother, Catherine Seals, were also charged in connection with the child's death. Police said Seals was dating Smith at the time and would often leave Carr with the teen.

According to court documents, Smith and Seals weren’t there when Carr died, but prosecutors said they knew about the ongoing abuse.

On May 1, a grand jury indicted Seals for the murder of the boy. She pleaded guilty in November.

