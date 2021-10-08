Happy Keyshawn Davis Day! | Norfolk honors Olympic silver medalist

Weather forced organizers to cancel a parade but celebrations continued at Lambert’s Point Rec Center where the mayor proclaimed Aug. 21, Keyshawn Davis Day.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Aug. 10, 2021.

Today the City of Norfolk honored an Olympic Silver medalist!

City leaders and members of the community officially welcomed back Hampton Roads’ very own Keyshawn Davis.

The last time Norfolk celebrated an Olympic medalist boxer was back in 1984 when Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker won a gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics. And 37 years later, the city gets to celebrate again.

“I Kenneth Alexander, mayor of the city of Norfolk hereby do proclaim August 21st 2021 as Keyshawn Davis Day in the City of Norfolk," mayor Kenneth Alexander said to a cheering crowd. “He always wore the name Norfolk on his boxing trunks and Norfolk is proud to wear the name Keyshawn.”

Davis won silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics this summer and today he wore that medal proudly.

"That’s amazing. I didn’t expect nothing like this honestly… Having a whole day named after me in my own city that’s definitely something to remember," Davis said. “It means a lot. Just bringing home something in general and going to the Olympics.”

The wet weather forced organizers to cancel a parade for Davis. Instead, supporters and fans gathered inside Lambert’s Point Recreation Center to honor the 22-year-old boxer for his performance at the Olympic games.

“Especially being out there over there in Japan, the time difference is crazy. Y’all stayed up, watched me fight, 12 a.m., 3 a.m. – whatever time y'all were up," Davis said to laughs and cheers. "Y'all were up fighting with me! I know y'all were swinging at that TV screen!"

Davis started boxing thirteen years ago, at just nine-years-old – when his mother enrolled him and his brothers in the Recreation, Parks & Open Space Team Norfolk Boxing program.