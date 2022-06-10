'It's like a reunion' | Harborfest 2022 off to a strong start

The Parade of Sail welcomed the first in-person festival since 2019. Food, music and tall ships will be in town all weekend long.

NORFOLK, Va. — Day one of Harborfest has wrapped up, but if you missed out, don’t worry. The festival on the water continues Saturday and Sunday.

Food, music, beautiful weather and, of course, the ships. That’s what is waiting for you at Town Point Park in Norfolk all weekend long.

Harborfest kicked off its first in-person festival since 2019 with the “Parade of Sail.”

Ky Leung, 8, said he and his family came from Suffolk to see the ships.

"I heard that there was all these boats and all of that," he said. "And I love being out on the water."

Kevin Sheets said he’s thrilled to be back this year.

"Harborfest was a family tradition back in the day and it’s so great to be back here with the music, the boats, the food, the drink, everything. Today is such a perfect day to be out here."

He said it’s so nice to be able to gather again for something like this.

"It’s like a reunion after two years of absence," said Sheets.

Cindy Bauer and her sister, Andrea Dix-Mcguire, said they’re looking forward to all of the music on both the main state and the boathouse stage, but there’s one act, in particular, they’re extremely excited for.

"Oh my God, I am so excited to see Michael Jackson tomorrow night here at Harborfest," said Bauer.

The Michael Jackson tribute band will take the stage at 6:00 Saturday night before the fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

If you’re planning on coming out for everything Harborfest has to offer, there is so much food to choose from. There are turkey legs, crab cakes, shrimp, lobster tails, lemonade, funnel cakes, the list goes on and on.

While you eat, make sure to check out the tall ships docked along Town Point Park.

"If you’re not here, you need to be here," said Bauer.