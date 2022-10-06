Harborfest Day 2: Thousands of attendees, old and new, fill Downtown Norfolk

A longtime tradition in the Mermaid City is back this weekend for thousands to enjoy.

NORFOLK, Va. — The 46th Annual Harborfest brings plenty of music, maritime fun and food to Downtown Norfolk.

A massive fireworks display also lit the sky Saturday night.

Thousands of people lined Town Point Park and the Downtown Waterfront area following a strong start to the festival on Friday.

"Today, we came to eat and have fun,” said 9-year-old Kayin Jones.

From the fair food and beverages, to the maritime and landside attractions, everyone experienced something to enjoy.

"We fed butterflies,” Jones added.

"We did a lot of things. Having the range of ages here really helps too,” said Deena Morris of Chesapeake, who brought her son and her brother-in-law’s son to the free and public event.

Audiences listened and danced to the music.

Some people decided to hop on the tall ships, attend pirate school or check out mermaids.

"It's laid back. People look like they're enjoying themselves, relaxed,” said Wendell Caleb of Richmond.

Caleb decided to take a family outing to Norfolk on Saturday.

"I've been to Norfolk a couple of times, but I've never been here for a festival," he said.

"Positive vibe. Pretty happy. It's not too crowded, so you can actually entertain, have fun and carry on a conversation,” said another first-time attendee Scott Chierepko.

"And wonderful crowds, very safe,” said Sally Daughtrey.

“I can’t believe we missed this for so many years,” Chierepko added.

This is the first in-person Harborfest since 2019.

The second day wrapped with what organizers describe as the largest fireworks display in the region.

The festival returns Sunday for the third and last day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.