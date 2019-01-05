NORFOLK, Va. — The new Harris Teeter store in Ocean View is opening Wednesday, May 15.

The grand opening, at 8 a.m. 179 West Ocean View Avenue, will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The 29,000-square-foot store will feature a hot foods bar; store-made sausage, burgers and kabobs; salad bar; and a sub shop.

The new store brings an end to what Ocean View residents called a "food desert" because there aren't nearby grocery stores.

