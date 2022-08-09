'He had a big smile' | Father remembers son killed on Creamer Road in Norfolk

While memorializing his son, a local father is making a call to action in the fight against gun violence.

NORFOLK, Va. — A local father's plea to stop gun violence comes as Norfolk Police continue to investigate what led to a homicide on September 18 along Creamer Road.

Police said Aaron Leach, Jr., 22, was shot to death at the scene. Emilio Rodriquez-Lopez, 20, also suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital.

Nearly one week later and after an investigation, authorities announced the arrest of Rodriquez-Lopez Friday night. He is now charged in connection to the Leach, Jr.'s murder and use of a firearm.

Aaron Leach, Sr. told 13News Now he is just starting the process to reaching closure. He did not know much about the incident on September; however, he did say that his son and Rodriquez-Lopez knew each other and were supposed to be friends.

On Saturday afternoon, family and friends held a celebration of life for Aaron Leach, Jr., better known as AJ, at Mona Lisa's Restaurant & Bar.

Leach, Sr. said that while he is devastated, he is grateful for the outpouring of support — including an anonymous donation, which paid for AJ's cremation.

"He was a good kid, he had a big smile. Everybody loved my son. He just found out he was getting ready to have another baby. He was getting ready to propose to his girlfriend," said Leach, Sr.

He said his son was in a happy place, and worked to turn his life around.

"This gun violence is just senseless. These kids are so young, and they're out here killing each other, for what, for what," said Leach, Sr. "We've got to put the guns down, kids, we've got to put these guns down."