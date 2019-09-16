NORFOLK, Va. — The Heart of Ghent 10k Race and Kid's Fun Run is set to ring in the fall season to Historic Ghent!

It will offer a fit, festive, charitable, family-oriented run/walk through historic and scenic Ghent annually in September.

The race benefits EVMS, Maury High School, and Blair Middle School PTSAs.

Norfolk's Historic Ghent is an ideal location for this great event returning after its successful seventh year. The event takes runners past restaurants, boutiques, cafes, shopping, professional services, and quiet residential neighborhoods.

The events will take place on Saturday, September 21. The events start at Blair Middle School located at 730 Spotswood Avenue.

The breakdown of race costs are as follows:

Heart of Ghent 10K : $50 by Sept. 20, $55 on race day

: $50 by Sept. 20, $55 on race day Maury Commodores 5K : $35 by Sept. 20, $40 on race day

: $35 by Sept. 20, $40 on race day Blair Clippers 1 Mile: $25 by Sept. 20, $30 on race day

