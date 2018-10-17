NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Norfolk mother accused of killing her special-needs daughter pleaded guilty before a judge on Wednesday morning.

Latoya Smith was charged with homicide and felony child abuse in the death of 11-year-old Heaven Watkins back in May.

Smith is facing up to 50 years in prison. No date has been set for her sentencing at this time.

Smith's boyfriend, Demont Harris, is also facing charges in connection to Heaven's abuse and death. He is due in court for a plea hearing in November.

