Heavy rain and wind causes some flooding in Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach and Norfolk Public Works officials monitored the windy and wet conditions Sunday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Sunday, rain and wind swept through Hampton Roads causing some coastal flooding and power outages.

“Storms like this though you can never be certain. So we encourage people not to be out if you don't have to," said Drew Lankford with Virginia Beach City Public Works.

Lankford said flooding developed in the city overnight, and his crews closely monitored for black ice and coastal flooding.

“The winds can create a lot of problems. If they are high enough, they can create traffic signal problems. They do push the tide and lowline areas at the border; so you're still getting that somewhat dangerous condition," said Lankford.

Norfolk Public Works crews laid sandbags in front of Nauticus for potential tidal flooding.

“Our public works crews have already closed the pedestrian gate over by the U.S.S. Wisconsin," said Norfolk Emergency Preparedness and Response Director Jim Redick.

Redick said people should keep an eye out for minor flooding and wet roads, and he doesn’t expect travel delays or road closures overnight or Monday morning.

“We’re not seeing levels of flooding that we saw earlier this year already," Redick said. "We may see some ponding on the usual areas like Hampton boulevard over near crescent, maybe east Oceanview. But certainly not the levels where you’re going to have to reroute your traffic."

Redick and Lankford hope the temperatures stay above freezing, the wind fades, the rain stops and people don't risk driving during a storm.