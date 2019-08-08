NORFOLK, Va. — As severe storms rolled through Hampton Roads, streets flooded. Drivers who tried to test their luck through those floodwaters learned their lesson.

One by one, drivers who thought they could make it through the Boush Street and Olney Road intersection learned that it wasn't the best idea.

"My wife was over here, we're driving by, and she said to turn and I said 'Nope. Let's keep driving by and take it slow,'" said Johnathan Harpster.

Harpster's decision to keep going got him and his family stuck in the flooding Wednesday.

People nearby helped push them out, and in turn, Johnathan returned the favor for several others.

"I think we've pushed, what? Five cars out? And, people still keep coming and they're going to get stuck," Harpster explained.

"We were just over there. We kind of drove by and a car was flooding. We saw someone crying after she opened her door so we came over here, parked, and pushed her out," another driver said.

Over in Ocean View, it was a similar situation as the heavy rains swept the area but tow trucks were getting cars out of the road.

Not all drivers were feeling lucky though and made the smart decision to wait it out.

"I'm waiting it out. There's no good way out of the parking lot," one driver said.

If you lived in Hampton Roads long enough, you know how dangerous heavy storms can be. It takes just six inches of water to make you lose control or even stall your car.

Things get even more dangerous with a foot of water, that much water can cause a small car to float.

Two feet of water can wash away most vehicles.

That's why first responders always warn drivers, "Turn around, don't drown."