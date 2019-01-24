NORFOLK, Va. — City leaders in Norfolk are looking for the public's input on how they would balance the budget.

An interactive online "balancing act" gives the public a chance to change the way money is spent and change how money is brought in.

Anyone can decide how much money should be spent on things like, public works, public safety, public school education, etc.

The revenue coming in like real property taxes, sales and use taxes, or Virginia Zoo admission, etc. can also be adjusted.

There's even an indicator to show the deficit or surplus based on the changed budget. A budget with a deficit cannot be submitted.

It's an easy way to give input to city leaders on how individuals want the budget to look. Plus, it's pretty fun!

Click here to balance Norfolk's budget.