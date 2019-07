NORFOLK, Va. — Get ready to eat, dance and enjoy the Latin festivities as the 19th annual Norfolk Latino Music Festival is taking place Saturday at Town Point Park.

13New Now got an exclusive look at some of the food and dance activities taking place. Authentic Latin food from Jessy's Taqueria along with professional dancers from the Mambo Room Cultural Dance & Event Center.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

The festival is free and open to the public.