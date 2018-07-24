NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Norfolk Department of Public Health issues swimming advisories for two Ocean View Beaches.

Officials found high levels of bacteria on Tuesday at Sarah Constant Beach, located at 300 West Ocean View Avenue, and the beach at Captain’s Quarters Park, located at 800 Little Bay Avenue.

After testing the water, officials learned the enterococci bacteria levels exceeded the state water quality standards. Enterococci bacteria are a group of indicator organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination in recreational waters. Enterococci bacteria do not generally cause illness, but studies indicate their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

Signs have been posted to alert the public, and they will be removed once the advisory is lifted.

The Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health samples Ocean View beach water on a weekly basis, during the swimming season, from mid-May through the end of September.

For additional information on these Swimming Advisories, contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health Environmental Health Division at 757-683-2712.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC