NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — According to Governor Ralph Northam’s office, Virginia's unemployment rate is at the lowest it’s been in the past decade.

Because of that low unemployment rate, a lot of people in Virginia already have jobs and some companies are fighting to attract good workers.

That’s why there's a hiring event called “Hire Virginia,” to keep the next generation of workers in the Commonwealth.

After two years of planning the event at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott, David Lapinski said it finally came together. He is the director of employer relations at the University of Virginia Career Center and he was the mastermind behind this career fair that brought 48 companies and eight Virginia universities together.

"We want students to know about these opportunities,” said Lapinski. "There's a lot of very good companies here in the Hampton Roads area."

This all-day career fair included interviews with the goal of helping students and employers click, and keeping students in the state.

"This is an opportunity to help retain talent in the state of Virginia,” said Lapinski.

The free event attracted hundreds of students, including Daylan Owens and Unique Corprew. Owens is a junior at Norfolk State University who is majoring in accounting. "This is an amazing opportunity and I'm glad I'm able to be a part of it."

Corprew also attends Norfolk State and she is a senior, majoring in Computer Information Technology.

“I may relocate to the Maryland, D.C. area. So, I'm trying to see what my options are,” said Corprew.

While students are the main focus, this event is open to the community. It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

