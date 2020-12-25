Historic Basilica of St. Mary church holds first Christmas mass in years

After years of construction at the Basilica of St. Mary of Immaculate Conception in Norfolk, the church finally opened up to members in time for the holiday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Church members rejoiced in song and prayer at the Basilica of St. Mary for a Christmas celebration Friday morning.

In 2016, the historic church began construction on leaks and water damages, costing thousands of dollars in repairs. Father Jim Curran says it was one problem after another, but he felt confident to keep up with the challenges.

"The structure itself was rotted to where the engineers and architects had no idea how it was still standing," said Father Curran.

Originally founded in 1791, the congregation of the historic church is known as the only African-American Basilica in the nation.

The project to renovate the church over the years quickly rose to almost seven million dollars. Now, the ceiling is trimmed in gold, white, and blue with the new checkered floor tile reflecting the lights from above.

"It's an amazing feeling. They did a great job inside. It's so beautiful," said newly married couple Joseph and Jordan Helou who were supposed to get married inside the Basilica last year.

One church member, Janice Davis, walked out with her mask and face shield on her face. She says she couldn't hold back her emotions during the service, saying, "It is soo overwhelming...tears of joy."

Church members had to reserve a seat in some of the pews ahead of time and were required to wear masks and sit far away from others. Anyone else who wished to attend had to watch virtually.

Father Curran says though not everyone could be together this Christmas, the small gathering they had on Friday was well worth the wait.

"It's beautiful to see tears in people's eyes when they walk in and then they heard the organ, which surprised them, and they couldn't stop crying," said Father Curran. "It made the three and a half years in the hall all worthwhile. "