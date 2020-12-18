Hit and run seriously injures bicyclist in Norfolk

The accident happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard and Briar Hill Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are searching for the driver who struck and seriously injured a man riding his bicycle on Thursday night.

Police say the bicyclist has been taken to a local hospital.

There's no word at this time on a possible vehicle description.