Hit and run seriously injures bicyclist in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are searching for the driver who struck and seriously injured a man riding his bicycle on Thursday night.
The accident happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard and Briar Hill Road.
Police say the bicyclist has been taken to a local hospital.
There's no word at this time on a possible vehicle description.
If you know anything about this accident that can help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.