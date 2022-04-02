Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

Norfolk police responded to the 1800 block of Tidewater Drive. A man was pronounced dead on the scene.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police said a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash happened near the Barraud Park area in Norfolk early Friday morning.

Norfolk Police Department said it was called around 3:45 a.m. about a vehicle crash that happened in the 1800 block of Tidewater Drive.

A man involved in the incident was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released any other information at this time on the victim or the suspect's vehicle. The incident remains under ongoing investigation at this time.

If you know anything that can help police with the investigation please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.