x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Norfolk

Hit-and-run leaves man with serious injuries in Norfolk, police say

The suspect vehicle is described as being a red jeep.
Credit: Anne Sparaco
Norfolk Police investigate suspicious package on Monticello Ave

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are investigating a hit-and-run incident at the intersection of West 35th Street and Hampton Boulevard. 

According to a tweet, the call came in at 1:30 p.m. 

The male pedestrian was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. His identity and condition are not known at this time. 

The suspect vehicle is described as being a red jeep. 

If you have ay information that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip here.

Related Articles

In Other News

Dominion Energy lineman shot in Downtown Norfolk while working