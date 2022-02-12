Hit-and-run leaves man with serious injuries in Norfolk, police say

The suspect vehicle is described as being a red jeep.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are investigating a hit-and-run incident at the intersection of West 35th Street and Hampton Boulevard.

According to a tweet, the call came in at 1:30 p.m.

The male pedestrian was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. His identity and condition are not known at this time.

The suspect vehicle is described as being a red jeep.

If you have ay information that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip here.