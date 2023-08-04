Pedestrian seriously hurt in Norfolk hit and run

The crash happened at Lafayette Boulevard and Dunkirk Avenue, around 9:13 p.m. Friday, police said.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are searching for the driver who hit a man with their car and then drove off.

Medics rushed the pedestrian to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

As of Friday night, the road is shut down while police investigate.

So far, there has been no description of the suspect's vehicle.

If you witnessed the crash or know anything that may help investigators, you're urged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500.