'Really excited' | Homeless shelter moved to motel on Tidewater Drive

The city has a new space for serving and housing its homeless population.

The sign at Budget Lodge on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk might say "closed," but the property is well in use.

"We're really excited to be in this location. I think our folks will definitely benefit from it. And I think they're excited as well," said Rafael Roman, program administrator with the Norfolk Community Services Board.

Earlier this year, the city provided services and temporary housing for the homeless at the old Greyhound bus station downtown.

Thursday marked the official transition into the motel.

Rachel Cropper, shelter director with The Urban Renewal Center, said they're able to room up to 100 people at the motel, instead of 79 at Greyhound.

"A lot of our guests have not been able to have access to showers the way they will now, as well as being able to actually sleep on a bed, which we are so excited for them about," said Cropper.

The new space will continue to offer services like case management, employment assistance and help for permanent housing.

"This is absolutely a collaborative effort," said Cropper.

There's also a food pantry, basic needs room and a clothing closet on site.

"That means that our guests are able to fill out clothing request forms, have those filled and receive the clothes they may need for an interview, work or any number of other reasons," said Cropper

Cropper also told 13News Now they want to recruit more volunteers to help distribute meals, organize and maintain the building.

If you'd like to volunteer, The Urban Renewal Center has sign-up options on this webpage.

Cropper added that some of Norfolk's faith-based groups are ready to prep and serve hot meals when it gets colder, mid-November.

The city did agree to buy the motel property for up to $4.5 million dollars.

Roman said moving to this space allows leaders time to work toward a permanent solution.