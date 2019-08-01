NORFOLK, Va. — The public is invited to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by paying tribute during two free, community events.

The Virginia Symphony, in partnership with the City of Norfolk, presents Songs for a Dreamer - A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The concert on Sunday, January 20 at 7 p.m. is free and will feature orchestral and vocal performances at Second Calvary Baptist Church located at 2940 Corprew Avenue.

The concert will feature musicians from the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, performances by NSU's Vocal Jazz Ensemble, led by director Frank T. Elliott. The ensemble will perform There is a Balm and Glory from the movie Selma.

Eden Crumbly and Stephanie Saunders will solo during the concert. Crumbly, 14, has been playing the violin since he was three-years-old and is a member of the Bay Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Capriccio Ensemble through the Academy of Music. Saunders is a concert bassoonist, jazz saxophonist, the Assistant Band Director of the Spartan "Legion" Marching Band and Director if the NSU Jazz Ensembles and will be playing her rendition of Duke Ellington's Three Black Kings: Part 3 "Martin Luther King."

Thomas Wilkins, a Norfolk native and graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, will receive VSO's annual Dreamer Award. Wilkins studied at the Shenandoah Conservatory of Music and the New England Conservatory of Music before becoming a highly successful career as an orchestral conductor.

On Monday, January 21, the City of Norfolk will host its annual ceremony honoring Dr. King, Jr. at 10 a.m. at the Attucks Theatre located at 1010 Church Street. Doors will open at 9 a.m. After the ceremony, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial.

For more information on the concert, click here. If you would like to know more about the city's MLK ceremony, click here.