Sentara Norfolk General Hospital brings in 'Concert Truck' for hospital week

NORFOLK, Va. — It was a moment to unwind and say thank you at Sentara Norfolk General on Thursday.

The hospital brought in The Concert Truck for staff as part of National Hospital Week. The performers said they were happy to play for the health care workers after all they've done in the pandemic.

"Our medical community has supported us, Lord knows, a tremendous amount over the last year," said Concert Truck co-director Nick Luby. "And so, we try to do what we can to support them in return."

We're told dozens of Sentara employees came outside on their breaks to enjoy the music.