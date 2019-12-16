NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk firefighters discovered one person dead in a house fire on the 7000 block of Adele Drive on Sunday night.

Officials said just before 8 p.m., they received a call from a neighbor that there was heavy smoke inside a single-story home.

Firefighters found the bedroom on fire and discovered a victim deceased.

Norfolk Fire Marshals and Norfolk Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

“Obviously this time of the year it’s going to be harder on families and friends to have a tragic death like this," said Battalion Chief Garry Windley. "But this is what we train for. We train to search, not just to put the fire out, but to search the building in zero visibility. And that was the case tonight.”

