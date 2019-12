NORFOLK, Va. — It took crews about 30 minutes to control a house fire that put seven people out of their home Sunday morning. Three of the people displaced were children.

Norfolk-Fire Rescue said the fire started around 6 a.m. It was at house in the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue which is near Booker T. Washington High School.

Firefighters had the flames under control around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators were trying to figure out how the fire started.

