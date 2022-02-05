House fire in Norfolk leaves two people injured

Two people have been taken to a local hospital with injuries, and their names and conditions are not known at this time.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire and Rescue was on the scene of a house fire on Saturday afternoon.

According to a statement, firefighters were dispatched at 12:58 p.m. to an interior house fire on Wedgefield Avenue. The home had heavy fire and smoke.

Two people have been taken to a local hospital with injuries, and their names and conditions are not known at this time.

The initial statement, which was released at 2:21 p.m., said the fire had not yet been classified as under control. At that time, firefighters were still at the scene battling the blaze.

An investigation is anticipated to begin with the Fire Marshal's Office to determine what the cause was.