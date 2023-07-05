Three displaced following overnight house fire in Norfolk

The fire happened late Tuesday night on Merritt Street

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people need a place to stay after their home caught fire Tuesday night in Norfolk.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said firefighters were called to the residence shortly after 11 p.m. in the 7600 block of Merritt Street, near Sewells Point Road. Crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.

The fire was brought under control just before midnight and no one was hurt. Norfolk Fire-Rescue said three adults were displaced and that the American Red Cross is assisting.