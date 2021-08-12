Family of 6 displaced following house fire on Woodiew Avenue in Norfolk

Firefighters said an electrical issue caused a home located on 340 Woodview Avenue to catch on fire. Three adults and three kids were displaced.

NORFOLK, Va. — A family of six was forced to leave their Norfolk home early Wednesday morning when it caught on fire.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said it responded to a fire that broke out around 3:40 a.m. at a house located on 340 Woodview Avenue.

When firefighters arrived they found a single-family home with no exposures.

Crews said no one was injured from the incident, but there were six residents who had to relocate, including three adults and three children.

The residents were assisted by the Red Cross with finding new living arrangements.