Hundreds of cyclists gather in Norfolk to honor one of their own

Riders gathered in Norfolk for a memorial ride in honor of Michael Shipp.

NORFOLK, Va. — Members of the Hampton Roads cycling community came together today to remember one of their own.

In Norfolk, hundreds of cyclists took part in a memorial ride in honor of Michael Shipp.

Shipp founded the Norfolk shop East Coast Bicycles on Colley Avenue back in 1998 and was a major advocate for riders.

“I know he would just be loving it right now. I know he’d be loving it,” said Kyle Lippiatt, the manager of East Coast Bicycles.

“We’re expecting about 300 plus people out here just a ton of cyclists from the area coming together to all be here at once and remember a guy we all loved so much.”

Shipp died last month after a traffic collision in South Carolina. He was doing one of the things he loved most: riding his bike.

Scores of people came together for the memorial ride - from family members and close friends to fellow riders who only knew him in passing.

“I only met him a couple of times,” Keith Austin said. “I would see him out there riding all kinds of distances. I’ve been to his shop a couple of times so I just came out to celebrate him.”

Those who knew the beloved bicycle shop owner say today is about remembering and honoring Shipp’s life.

Lippiatt said the sheer number of people who showed up for the early morning bike ride shows just how big Shipp’s impact was on the tight-knit cycling community.

“He would think this is awesome,” Lippiatt said. “There are so many little groups throughout our area of different cyclists – here, there, and everywhere – and for something this big to come together where everybody can just come together at once. He would just love this.”