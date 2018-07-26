NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Hundreds of dead fish are floating above the water at Silver Lake.

Frank Boltze was stunned when he walked out to his backyard on Wednesday and spotted dozens of white specks all across the water. When he took a closer look, he realized they were all dead fish.

“The whole lake was covered in small fish,” said Boltze.

He lives in the Poplar Hall neighborhood, and his backyard directly faces Silver Lake. Boltze has lived in his home for nearly eight years, but he’d never seen anything like this. The smell of dead fish made him not want to step outside to his backyard.

"Ever been to a fish market? [It’s] pretty much like a fish market out here right now," said Boltze.

He reported the fish to the Department of Environmental Quality. Early Thursday morning, the DEQ and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) responded to the report. They tested the water and found the fish were dying due to low levels of oxygen in the water.

The Virginia Department of Game & Inland Fisheries said the water’s low oxygen levels are likely linked to this week’s heavy rainfall.

The investigation is still underway. For now, nearby neighbors like Boltze said the smell of decaying fish is unbearable.

"I’m a little irritated,” said Boltze.

“Really, I was more concerned about the smell that’s gonna come in here. I'll go play some golf [to] keep me out of the backyard."

Here’s the full statement regarding the DEQ’s investigation:

Thank you for following up with DEQ concerning the fish kill reported this morning at Silver Lake in the City of Norfolk, VA. The DEQ Tidewater Regional Office Pollution Response Program (Prep) and Water Compliance Monitoring staff investigated a reported fish kill at Silver Lake, Norfolk this morning. During the DEQ field investigation, dissolved oxygen (DO) levels were tested in near shore lake water. The DO level was noted to be extremely low and not supportive of aquatic life. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) local Hazmat Officer also responded to assist in the investigation. The VDEM Officer also conducted a field test for pesticide levels in the lake and that test was negative. DEQ will continue to review the field data and results from VDEM.

