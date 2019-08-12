NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Harley-Davidson motorcyclists banded together to make sure sick kids get a little holiday cheer, this season.

It’s part of Southside Harley-Davidson’s Angel Tree program.

The Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) partners with Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital.

“It’s for the kids; they’ve had a rough go," Ted Lawson said. "It [giving back] is not a hard thing to do.”

Members of Tidewater H.O.G., Ladies of Harley, and the Blue Knights hopped on their rides at Virginia Beach’s Southside Harley-Davidson and cruised to Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital with gifts in tow.

“They need supplies, they need supplies and they need things that aren’t always provided for them so it’s important that somebody does it for them,” Stephanie White said.

It’s the 19th annual Ride for the Children event, which starts with an Angel Tree set up at Southside Harley-Davidson.

“All the angels were gone within three days this year,” H.O.G. manager Jo Ann Emmons said.

“They’re very disabled children and they need things. They have needs just like we do as far as toiletries and blankets and sheets and those kinds of things.”

It’s also a fundraiser. In addition to picking an angel, motorcyclists could also choose to donate money to help fund medical equipment, supplies, and programs at the hospital.

“Bikers are very giving people. You talk about children and you speak to their hearts,” Emmons said.

