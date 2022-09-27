Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain and flooding to Virginia

In Norfolk, public works crews are fueling trucks, filling sandbags, and clearing storm drains.

NORFOLK, Va. — As Hurricane Ian barrels down toward the Florida coast, Virginia is bracing for heavy rain later in the week, and emergency crews are already preparing.

Alana Smith of Norfolk Public Works said her team is tracking Ian’s path and clearing storm drains in flooding hotspots.

“East Ocean View, Ghent, Downtown, Brambleton. Those areas flood a lot so that’s what they’re focusing on right now," Smith said. “We plan for something to flood so we can go and address it, if and when it happens. Because we can get water pooling just from a regular storm," Smith said.

She said this week, emergency crews are also fueling trucks and filling sandbags.

"They’re training some of these new staff on something called a rod machine," Smith said. "A rod machine – in layman’s terms – it twists down into the storm drain and it unclogs material from the storm drain and that’s going to help mitigate flooding so you don’t have water backing up into our storm drain system."

Our area is in for several inches of rainfall, according to Dr. Jessica Whitehead, the Joan P. Brock Endowed Executive Director of ODU’s Institute for Coastal Adaptation and Resilience.

“How much rainfall for Hampton Roads? At this point, we really need another day or so to get a good idea. It could be two to three inches with some models, it could be three to five inches,” Dr. Whitehead said. “If you know that you live in an area that floods, have a plan if you need to put it in action on Friday night and Saturday. If you happen to use sandbags, if you know that you need to move your car. Know ahead of time that you may need to put that plan into action.”

Dr. Whitehead said that high tide is expected on Saturday afternoon. That, combined with inches of rainfall, could mean flooding in low-lying areas prone to ponding.

“On top of the rain, we have the winds. So we have a high pressure sitting up over New England, that’s going to lead to onshore flow and that pushes the water in from the Atlantic into the Bay. On top of that, it’s a new moon. So we already have higher than normal astronomical tides. So what that adds up to for us is watching the tidal flooding impact as we come into the weekend,” she explained.

Crews in Virginia Beach are also preparing for the storm. The city’s emergency management coordinator, Danielle Progen, said in a statement that it’s still too early for her team to “predict with any certainty” the impacts of Hurricane Ian, but crews are checking on and vacuuming storm water drains, pump stations, drainage ponds, and low-lying areas.