NORFOLK Va. (WVEC) -- Just this week, FEMA announced it is allowing survivors to stay in hotels for five more days because people in Puerto Rico are still struggling to recover after Hurricane Maria tore through their island last September.

The territory's blackout is now the largest on record, leaving many sick, dead, and displaced.

Eliezer Maldonado is one many who left his home in Puerto Rico after the hurricane swept over everything. He said it was a tough emotional decision to make after living there for 35 years.

His brother-in-law Euddy Sanchez and mother-in-law brought seven family members, including Maldonado, to Virginia.

"The country was flipped over,” said Sanchez. "Lots of desperation, just leaving the situation over there."

Sanchez said flights getting out of Puerto Rico cost twice as much as they usually do. It was a price tag that was too expensive for Maldonado to bring his dog.

Now nine months later, Eliezer Maldonado is reunited with his Siberian Husky.

Thanks to an animal rescue group called the Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team, his dog was flown to Norfolk and reunited with him on June 19.

Sanchez said the reunion was “so emotional that he was just in tears while he knew that his dog was on his way here."

With his dog back in his life, Maldonado is on his way to moving forward in America.

"Surviving, you know. I'm getting on my feet right now. It's been difficult for me, because of the language barrier,” Maldonado said in Spanish, translated by Sanchez.

He said he's grateful to be here as he knows family and friends back home, are still on the long road to hurricane recovery.

"It's been hard for them to still get on their feet,” said Maldonado.

