'I want justice for my son': Family begs for answers in Norfolk shooting as police investigate

Parents of Joshua Paul, who died of a gunshot wound in Norfolk early November, are offering a reward for any information surrounding their son's death.

NORFOLK, Va. — The mystery continues into what led a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound as his family searches for answers and police continue to investigate what happened.

Joshua Paul was reportedly found with a single gunshot wound the night of November 3 on Bagnall Rd in Norfolk. He later died from that injury. Police said there are unknown suspects at this time in this case and they are still working to determine whether or not it was a homicide.

Meanwhile, Paul's family is grieving over his death and the fact that they still don't have answers.

"I can't even describe the hurt," said his mother, Dana Paul. "It is so surreal...that he is actually gone."

"We just want answers," begged Dana's husband, Walter Strickland.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information surrounding the incident.