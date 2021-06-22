x
IKEA Norfolk inviting high school seniors to store for College Shopping Night

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is from April 2019.

IKEA Norfolk is hosting a college shopping night for high school seniors in Hampton Roads.

The one-night event will include activities and giveaways from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at 1500 Ikea Way.

Here's are some of the highlights:

  • IKEA will give away a free TROLIGTVIS travel mug for the first 50 students
  • High schools seniors will get a voucher for a free hot dog or veggie dog

There will also be a college essentials scavenger hunt! If you complete it, you will be entered to win a TILLREDA mini-fridge.

Seniors can get up to 80% off in the as-is department.

Attendees must show proof of high school senior status, college ID or college enrollment.

You need to register to attend College Shopping Night here.

