IKEA Norfolk inviting high school seniors to store for College Shopping Night

IKEA Norfolk is hosting a college shopping night for high school seniors in Hampton Roads.
The one-night event will include activities and giveaways from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at 1500 Ikea Way.
Here's are some of the highlights:
- IKEA will give away a free TROLIGTVIS travel mug for the first 50 students
- High schools seniors will get a voucher for a free hot dog or veggie dog
There will also be a college essentials scavenger hunt! If you complete it, you will be entered to win a TILLREDA mini-fridge.
Seniors can get up to 80% off in the as-is department.
Attendees must show proof of high school senior status, college ID or college enrollment.
You need to register to attend College Shopping Night here.