IKEA Norfolk welcomes new mermaid sculpture

IKEA Norfolk unveiled a new mermaid sculpture, adding the collection of other mermaids scattered around the city.

The sculpture was welcomed appropriately on International Mermaid Day, which falls on March 29. (Yes, that's an actual celebration.)

The size of the sculpture is 10 feet and is made of fiberglass. It was designed by Georgia Mason. Mason has painted more than 40 of the mermaids displayed around the city.

This particular mermaid has a traditional Swedish design, which uses IKEA's iconic blue and yellow colors.

“As we near the second anniversary of our grand opening here in Norfolk, we are excited to have a permanent symbol of our City here at the store,” Market Manager Charlie Plisco said in a news release.

The sculpture has been named “Sjöjungfrun,” which is the Swedish word for mermaid.