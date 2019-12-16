NORFOLK, Va. — The starts from truTV's hit show 'Impractical Jokers' announced a new comedy tour called “The Scoopski Potatoes Tour.” James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano will bring their show to the Norfolk Scope Arena on Thursday, August 13.

Off the heels of the Season 2 renewal of their new game show “The Misery Index,” the Season 9 pickup of “Impractical Jokers,” and their sold-out global tour “Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour,” The Tenderloins, that's what they're called, are excited to bring new videos and jokes to comedy fans across the nation.

Pre-sale tickets are available on December 13, 2019, at noon. Tickets can be found here. General Admission tickets go on sale on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Scope Arena Box Office and Ticketmaster.

Did you know Impractical Jokers is a top 5 comedy on cable, and truTV’s longest-running and top-rated original comedy?

