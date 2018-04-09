NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A Norfolk teenager was killed on the eve of the first day of school, after being hit by a car Monday evening.

Norfolk Police said the fatal accident happened at the intersection of Shoop Avenue and Peronne Avenue before 8 p.m.

We're told the 14-year-old boy attempted to cross the street on his scooter when he was struck by a car. First responders arrived to find him lying in the roadway and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

13News Now spoke with police, who said the driver stayed on the scene and was not injured.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured. Once the Norfolk Police Fatality Team completes its investigation of the crash, their findings will be handed over to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office who will determine if charges should be filed.

According to witnesses a little boy was killed. They say the car that hit him was going “80 miles per hour” and “never even slowed down.” #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/KyaFovfrcZ — Robert Boyd 13News Now (@13robertboyd) September 4, 2018

A Norfolk Public Schools spokesperson confirmed the accident victim was a rising high school freshman. The school district issued the following statement:

Norfolk Public Schools has learned of the passing of an incoming freshman student. Our hearts are heavy as we begin the school year with news of this tragic accident. Supports are in place for students and staff who have been impacted by this awful event. Our sincerest condolences go out to the family of this student. We hope all who knew this young person are able to find some comfort in their memories as they will last forever.

Supports have been provided at both the student's previous middle school and the high school where they would have attended. The student's name and the schools attended were not provided.

