NORFOLK, Va. — The former sheriff of the City of Norfolk has been arrested, following a federal indictment alleging he defrauded citizens through a bribery scheme.

According to court records, Bob McCabe was arrested on Wednesday and is scheduled for a court appearance later in the day.

The indictment claims McCabe and Gerard Boyle engaged in an illicit quid pro quo relationship while McCabe was sheriff.

During most of the time covered in the indictment, Boyle was the Chief Executive Officer of Correct Care Solutions, a company that he founded and which contracted with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to provide medical services to the inmates at the Norfolk City Jail.

According to allegations in the indictment, between about January 2004 and December 2016, Boyle gave McCabe cash, travel, a loan, entertainment, gift cards, personal gifts, and campaign contributions.

The gifts were in exchange for official actions that favored Boyle’s company with the medical services contract, including contract extensions and renewals, as well as inside bidding information.

McCabe faces 11 charges, with each count carrying a maximum of 20 years.