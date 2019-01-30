NORFOLK, Va. — It's nothing to pull out your phone and take a picture. With a couple of taps, you're already sharing it.

Analogue Lab in Norfolk mixes old with new when it comes to photography - blending some science with a little bit of magic to keep this art form alive and well in Hampton Roads.

"There's something magical about working with your hands," Janice Dulay of Analogue Lab said.

She enjoys the process of taking and then developing photos - no matter the date they were taken.

"We have negatives from the 1800s all the way up until last week just existing and still being as special as they once were," she said.

In the day of "insta" photos, long-form film development continues to live on in this community. "I think something that’s special about analog and the magic of it is that it’s not only old, it’s new at the same time," Dulay said.

“Tin types” were one of the first portable pictures. Andrew, who is also on the Analogue Team, notes that this method of photo development dates back to Civil War times. This method takes at least 10 minutes to appear on thin sheets of metal — and that was considered fast in the 1800s.

Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for In the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"It was the first instant photo – polaroid before polaroid," Andrew said.

Miki Ross, the founder of Analogue, mixes old and new in a different way. She uses an app on her smartphone to keep time while going through a chemical development process. Ross said that this method "extrapolates the chemical process that happened when the light particle, the photon, hit it and darkens the image more or less like when you think of silver tarnishing."

She said that "each little speck that makes up a photograph is a little silver molecule that combines together to make up the image."

As of Feb. 7, Analogue will be moving to a new location at 108 E. 28th Street in Norfolk from its current location on Colonial Avenue. All services, including art shows and classes, will be the same in the new location.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.