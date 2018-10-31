NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — If you’ve driven up and down Granby Street in Norfolk, there’s a good chance you’ve noticed the iconic façade of the Masonic Temple next to Granby High School.

The building’s exterior boasts white marble with tall, distinguished columns — but for the last three weekends in October, something about the inside is just a little off.

“This is one of our biggest fundraisers,” said Tully Carr, the temple’s president.

The fundraiser is also quite the hair-raiser, the “Haunted Temple,” now in its eighth year is one of the best haunted house experiences in Hampton Roads.

It’s not all scares though, Carr says the members here use this nonprofit attraction to benefit several community organizations.

This year, they are donating proceeds to United Way and also to the Granby High School NJROTC program, whose cadets volunteer their time to be actors throughout the spooky maze of lights, sounds, and impressive animatronics.

“We have clowns that are scary, we have vampires and ghouls, and things that go bump in the night that keep you on edge,” said Carr.

Many more volunteers have run cables, built sets, and decorated it to death.

“The people who do this would not do it for the money, they wouldn’t do it for any other reason than the extreme amount of fun.” Carr said.

He says that the Haunted Temple welcomed about 500 people a night in 2018.

Although the haunt will rest in peace until next October, mark your calendars for 2019 — if you dare!

For more information, visit: https://www.hauntedtemple.org.

