NORFOLK, Va. —

When you need a new wallet, you may not put much thought into it. You might just need something you can fit in your pocket with room for cash and cards.

Werther Leather Goods in Norfolk creates minimalist wallets for customers depending on what they may need.

The shop is named after owner Derek Shaw’s great-grandfather Werther Arcelli, a boxer in the early 20th century.

The store is a family affair, selling goods from North End Bags in Virginia Beach – which is run by Shaw’s cousin. Before moving into a brick and mortar store, the minimalist wallets were sold online.

“Everything you see here was in our living room – my wife was really nice to me with all of that,” Shaw said.

There is a certain type of leather Shaw enjoys working with. It has a pinkish beige tint, and he believes it gets better with time and use.

The color changes depending on the amount of sunlight and oils from hands and wrists (for the leather bracelets he creates).

The wallets typically take at least an hour to create. Shaw takes a piece of leather, a template and a pressing machine to create the holes that he will sew in. He uses a waxed thread that will hold the leather together.

Some of the wallets are named after those who have given constructive feedback or helped the small business in other ways.

Even if there isn’t a wallet named after a certain customer, they can still be a part of the process. If the wallet is a gift, there is the option to write a note or quote to the recipient.

Werther Leather Goods is located in Selden Market in Norfolk. The shops are open Wednesday through Sunday.