International transport company to keep North American headquarters in Norfolk, add 400 new jobs

The company will also invest around $36 million to renovate the headquarters and expand its operations in the area.

NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Northam announced that Norfolk will continue to serve as the site for the North American headquarters for international shipping and transport company CMA CGM.

This announcement was made Thursday along with the news that 400 brand new positions will be created in Hampton Roads and northern Virginia. The company already has 655 employees in the area -- those positions will be kept on. It plans to invest $36 million to renovate the headquarters and expand in the area.

That money will also go towards expanding customer care and finance operations in Hampton Roads and in northern Virginia.

CMA CGM is a French transport company and serves 19 ports in the U.S., including the Port of Virginia.

The company employs more than 12,000 team members across the United States.

ZEBOX, a start-up incubator founded by the CEO of CMA CGM, will help develop new technologies for transportation, logistics, mobilities, and industry. Virginia was selected following a competitive site-selection search that included competing markets in other states. The majority of the new positions will be located in Hampton Roads.