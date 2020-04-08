x
Isaias topples brick wall of Norfolk church, causing gas leak

The damage left the interior of the church completely exposed to the elements on one side - and officials said the falling bricks landed on a gas meter.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tropical Storm Isaias blew through Norfolk Tuesday morning, ripping a brick wall off of First Baptist Church of Lambert's Point on West 38 Street.

The damage left the interior of the church completely exposed to the elements on one side - and officials said the falling bricks landed on a gas meter, starting a leak.

Officials had the area taped off for cleanup and repair around 9:30 a.m.

The Norfolk Fire Department said wind was the likely culprit of the damage to the church.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

