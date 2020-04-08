Isaias topples brick wall of Norfolk church, causing gas leak

The damage left the interior of the church completely exposed to the elements on one side - and officials said the falling bricks landed on a gas meter.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tropical Storm Isaias blew through Norfolk Tuesday morning, ripping a brick wall off of First Baptist Church of Lambert's Point on West 38 Street.

The damage left the interior of the church completely exposed to the elements on one side - and officials said the falling bricks landed on a gas meter, starting a leak.

MAJOR #Isaias damage at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk on 38th Street and Bluestone Avenue. This wall collapsed onto the sidewalk and street below, bricks all over the ground and the area is taped off #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/RVpPkKR1AC — Evan Watson (@13EvanWatson) August 4, 2020

Wow — #Isaias has moved out but not before taking with it this stained glass window at First Baptist Church on 38th St in Norfolk. Before/after pics ↘️ #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/YgbgoswIh5 — Dan Kennedy 13News Now (@13DanKennedy) August 4, 2020

Officials had the area taped off for cleanup and repair around 9:30 a.m.

The Norfolk Fire Department said wind was the likely culprit of the damage to the church.