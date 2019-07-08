NORFOLK, Va. — The sign is big and bold: an ALDI grocery store is heading to Ghent!

"I don't know if it will be a go-to place for everybody, but it will be my go-to place," said resident Pat Master.

Planning on becoming an ALDI regular, Masters and many others are ready for its affordable prices, fresh produce and prime location.

ALDI officials say they currently have 15 stores across Hampton Roads, with another one on the way off 21st Street in Norfolk.

The new store will be about twice the size of a basketball court. The plan is to have four to five aisles, making it easy for customers to navigate.

Business owners near the location say they are excited for the new store, which had previously been a Farm Fresh.

Marquis Davis, the manager of Mister Cleaners, said that when the Farm Fresh closed, some of his customers left too.

"It's been a little slower than normal with the closing of the store," Davis said. "People that live in the area, people who don't even live in the area will grocery shop here. They would see us and come in."

ALDI officials say the new grocery store be open by the end of this year.

