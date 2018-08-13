NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The SkyStar Ferris wheel in Norfolk is in its final week.

The Ferris wheel's final day of operation will be Sunday, Aug. 19, Waterside District marketing director Fred Rose said.

SkyStar wheel made its debut May 19, giving the city a new skyline at night with its presence.

The 137-foot observation wheel features 36 climate-controlled, private gondolas that lifts passengers 12 stories above the Elizabeth River.

Riders are able to see views of downtown Norfolk and the surrounding area.

The ride is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets can be purchase on-site and online at SkyStarWheel.com.

